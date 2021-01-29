[SBS Star] WJSN DAYOUNG Talks About Her Trainee Days When MONSTA X Members Took Care of Her

DAYOUNG of K-pop girl group WJSN shared the time when the members of K-pop boy group MONSTA X took care of her during her training days.On January 27, one YouTube channel uploaded an interview of DAYOUNG.During the interview, DAYOUNG reminisced the past to the time when she used to train to become a K-pop star.DAYOUNG said, "I was really immature when I was a trainee. I'm actually thankful that none of the other trainees punched me."She continued, "One day, EXY, who was the leader of the trainees, called me to the bathroom. She pointed out my bad behaviors there."Then, DAYOUNG said she started to cry while listening to the hard truth.DAYOUNG said, "At that time, I was training with the members of MONSTA X as well, and they used to call me their 'daughter'."She went on, "After the talk with EXY, I happened to bump into MONSTA X members. They saw me crying and were like, 'Daughter! Why are you crying?'"She laughingly resumed, "They gave me some nice crackers, and I immediately stopped crying after seeing the crackers."WJSN and MONSTA X trained for years under their management agency STARSHIP Entertainment.(Credit= STARSHIP Entertainment, 'Audition for all' YouTube)(SBS Star)