[SBS Star] VIDEO: BAE173 HANGYUL Talks About Growing Up in a Children's Home

HANGYUL of K-pop boy group BAE173 shares what it was like to grow up in a children's home.Recently, HANGYUL's interview was uploaded on one YouTube channel.During the interview, HANGYUL was asked about his early childhood life in a children's home.HANGYUL said, "I lived in a children's home until the first grade in elementary school. I was there since I was a baby."He continued, "I met my mother when I was around six years old. She was one of the volunteers. I became really close to her. She was so nice to me."Then, HANGYUL said that he had to move to another children's home after some time.HANGYUL said, "I thought it was a goodbye with her for good at that time. She didn't know where I went at first, but managed to find where I was and came to see me regularly again."The K-pop star resumed, "One day, I told her that I didn't want to live in a children't home anymore, and she told me to wait a while. Then, she adopted me."He went on, "My mother is such an amazing person. She started to raise me as soon as her own sons became adults. Although I didn't listen to her at times, I think I grew up pretty well."After that, he added, "I'm honestly not ashamed that I used to grow up in a children's home. I hope all other people who grew up in a children's home won't feel embarrassed of their background. It's not something you would get made fun of."HANGYUL made debut as a member of BAE173 on November 19, 2020.(Credit= KPOP IDOL OLYMPIC' YouTube, 'Bae173' Facebook)(SBS Star)