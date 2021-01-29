[SBS Star] VIDEO: HyunA Shares She Is Worried About Herself Constantly Losing Weight

K-pop artist HyunA shared that she is concerned about her weight.On January 28, HyunA's interview was uploaded on one YouTube channel.On this day, HyunA's good friend hip-hop artist Jessi sat down for the interview with HyunA.During the interview, the two stars went over HyunA's official online profile together.Since it said HyunA weighed 44kg on the profile, HyunA said, "Yes, I'm around 43-44kg."She continued, "I have to gain weight, because I might faint due to being underweight as I have vasovagal syncope."However, HyunA stated she always tends to lose weight during her album promotions.The K-pop star also said, "I feel bad that I couldn't keep a promise I made with fans when I wasn't feeling too well not too long ago."She went on, "I became more stressed as I felt more and more sorry to fans. I'm planning on gaining weight to 45kg."She resumed, "I still have vasovagal syncope, but it's getting better. It's actually a lot better than before. I'm trying to put my mind at ease these days."Meanwhile, HyunA dropped a new mini album 'I'm Not Cool' on January 28.(Credit= 'hyunah_aa' Instagram, 'Mobidic' YouTube)(SBS Star)