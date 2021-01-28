뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU's Merchandise Get Stolen from Her Parents' Home; Thief Sells Them Online
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU's Merchandise Get Stolen from Her Parents' Home; Thief Sells Them Online

[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU's Merchandise Get Stolen from Her Parents' Home; Thief Sells Them Online

Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.28 18:29 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYUs Merchandise Get Stolen from Her Parents Home; Thief Sells Them Online
TZUYU of K-pop girl group TWICE's merchandise reportedly got stolen from her parents' home in Taiwan. 

On January 28, Taiwanese news outlet ETtoday reported news about TZUYU.

The report stated that piles of TWICE's merchandise recently disappeared from TZUYU's parents' home. 

According to the report, TZUYU's mother had been collecting and keeping the merchandise together in order to donate them to charity. 

The stolen items included 62 autographed photo cards, 11 autographed albums and 2 autographed photo books. 
TZUYULater on, TZUYU's mother reported to the police, and they found out that the merchandise were being sold online.

After a thorough investigation, the thief was caught, and it turned out to be a cleaner of the house. 

The cleaner cleans TZUYU's parents' home every Monday, and the items were stolen on one of those days when she worked.

Her motive still remains unknown, but the items were partially returned, and it is said that the cleaner will be put on trial soon. 
TZUYU(Credit= 'twicetagram' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.