[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU's Merchandise Get Stolen from Her Parents' Home; Thief Sells Them Online

TZUYU of K-pop girl group TWICE's merchandise reportedly got stolen from her parents' home in Taiwan.On January 28, Taiwanese news outlet ETtoday reported news about TZUYU.The report stated that piles of TWICE's merchandise recently disappeared from TZUYU's parents' home.According to the report, TZUYU's mother had been collecting and keeping the merchandise together in order to donate them to charity.The stolen items included 62 autographed photo cards, 11 autographed albums and 2 autographed photo books.Later on, TZUYU's mother reported to the police, and they found out that the merchandise were being sold online.After a thorough investigation, the thief was caught, and it turned out to be a cleaner of the house.The cleaner cleans TZUYU's parents' home every Monday, and the items were stolen on one of those days when she worked.Her motive still remains unknown, but the items were partially returned, and it is said that the cleaner will be put on trial soon.(Credit= 'twicetagram' Instagram)(SBS Star)