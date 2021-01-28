뉴스
[SBS Star] Jeong Sewoon Always Buys Drinks & Snacks at a Coffee Shop on Credit with His Boss' Name?
Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.28 17:26 View Count
K-pop artist Jeong Sewoon shared why he never pays at a coffee shop in his agency building.

On January 25, Jeong Sewoon went live on NAVER V LIVE. 

During the live broadcast, Jeong Sewoon shared a funny story. 
Jeong SewoonJeong Sewoon said, "There is a coffee shop on the first floor of our agency building where I go every now and then." 

The K-pop star continued, "One day, I happened to bump into the head of our company there, and we said hi to each other." 
Jeong SewoonHe went on, "At that time, he told me that I should use his name to buy stuff there on credit from then on. Maybe he just said it, but I thought I couldn't miss this great opportunity." 

He resumed, "Following that day, I have been buying drinks and snacks there using his name. At first, I was kind of cautious using his name, but I'm totally fine with it now."

After that, Jeong Sewoon laughingly added that he even buys things for his staff using his boss' name.
 
Upon hearing this story, fans laughed and left comments such as, "Can't believe Sewoon is actually using his boss' name there. I wouldn't have courage to use it lol", "Seriously?! This is hilarious!", "I'm sure your boss adores you enough to understand how much you spend at that coffee shop!" and so on. 

(Credit= 'Jeong Sewoon' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)   
