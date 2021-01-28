뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Taeyeon Picks 3 Male Celebrities Who Shocked Her with Their Great Looks
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Taeyeon Picks 3 Male Celebrities Who Shocked Her with Their Great Looks

[SBS Star] Taeyeon Picks 3 Male Celebrities Who Shocked Her with Their Great Looks

Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.28 16:07 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Taeyeon Picks 3 Male Celebrities Who Shocked Her with Their Great Looks
Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared three male celebrities who surprised her with their good looks. 

Recently, a video of Taeyeon was uploaded online. 

The video showed Taeyeon answering some questions by fans. 

One of the questions was, "Can you tell us which male celebrities you think are good-looking? Were there anyone who made you gasp?"
TaeyeonTaeyeon laughed and answered, "Yes, MINHO of SHINee and Gang Dong Won are the two for sure."

She continued, "When I first saw them, I was like, 'Wow, they are so handsome.'" 

Then, Taeyeon thought for a while to see if there were anyone else. 

Not long later, she opened her eyes widely and excitedly commented, "LUCAS! It's LUCAS of NCT!" 

She went on, "LUCAS was just wow. When I saw him for the first time, my mouth dropped open, and I was like, 'Woah!'" 
 

(Credit= SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.