[SBS Star] Taeyeon Picks 3 Male Celebrities Who Shocked Her with Their Great Looks

Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared three male celebrities who surprised her with their good looks.Recently, a video of Taeyeon was uploaded online.The video showed Taeyeon answering some questions by fans.One of the questions was, "Can you tell us which male celebrities you think are good-looking? Were there anyone who made you gasp?"Taeyeon laughed and answered, "Yes, MINHO of SHINee and Gang Dong Won are the two for sure."She continued, "When I first saw them, I was like, 'Wow, they are so handsome.'"Then, Taeyeon thought for a while to see if there were anyone else.Not long later, she opened her eyes widely and excitedly commented, "LUCAS! It's LUCAS of NCT!"She went on, "LUCAS was just wow. When I saw him for the first time, my mouth dropped open, and I was like, 'Woah!'"(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)