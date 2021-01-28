[SBS Star] Taeyeon Picks 3 Male Celebrities Who Shocked Her with Their Great Looks

Recently, a video of Taeyeon was uploaded online.
The video showed Taeyeon answering some questions by fans.
One of the questions was, "Can you tell us which male celebrities you think are good-looking? Were there anyone who made you gasp?"
Taeyeon laughed and answered, "Yes, MINHO of SHINee and Gang Dong Won are the two for sure."
She continued, "When I first saw them, I was like, 'Wow, they are so handsome.'"
Then, Taeyeon thought for a while to see if there were anyone else.
Not long later, she opened her eyes widely and excitedly commented, "LUCAS! It's LUCAS of NCT!"
She went on, "LUCAS was just wow. When I saw him for the first time, my mouth dropped open, and I was like, 'Woah!'"
