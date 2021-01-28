[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN Members' Performance Skills Have Always Been Flawless Since They Were Trainees?

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's pre-debut performance videos are going viral online.Recently, K-pop fans discussed K-pop groups with the best performance skills.One of the groups they mentioned was 2015-debuted 13-member SEVENTEEN.The members of SEVENTEEN are known for their synchronized and powerful dance.Some claimed that SEVENTEEN has always been an amazing team with an amazing performance ability and found a few group's pre-debut videos to prove their point.The videos showed SEVENTEEN performing 'ACTION' by boy group NU'EST and 'Sorry, Sorry' by another boy group Super Junior.In the videos, SEVENTEEN members danced so energetically in a perfect sync.Even though all members were either in middle or high school at that time, they almost seemed professional.You could tell they all had the talent, but also worked tremendously hard.After seeing this video, many praised the members of SEVENTEEN for their great performance ability and hard work.(Credit= Online Community, 'seventeennews' Facebook)(SBS Star)