[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Makes Generous Donation to Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation

Actor Kim Seon Ho made donation to help child leukemia patients.On January 27, Kim Seon Ho's management agency SALT Entertainment shared news about the actor.The agency stated, "Kim Seon Ho donated 100 million won (approximately 90,000 dollars) to Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation."Then, they explained why Kim Seon Ho decided to make such a kind and thoughtful move.SALT Entertainment said, "Kim Seon Ho wanted to return the love and support that he's received in whatever the way possible."They continued, "The donation, he believes, was made together with all his fans. This was his way of returning the immense love and support."Lastly, they added, "He wished his donation would help the children and their family who are going through a tough time in their lives."Kim Seon Ho made his debut as a theater actor in 2009.His popularity skyrocketed after his appearance in the recently-ended drama 'Start-up'.(Credit= 'seonho__kim' Instagram)(SBS Star)