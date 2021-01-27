[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Shows the Cutest Response When JIN Said He Wanted to Stop Being Friends

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN showed the cutest response when his fellow member JIN indicated he no longer wanted to be friends with him.On January 23, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment shared a video of BTS on YouTube.The video showed the members of BTS throwing a small birthday party for JIN.During the birthday party, JIN shared his gratitude as well as disappointment to the guys.JIN pulled a sad face and said, "I was so disappointed that only J-HOPE texted me a happy birthday message at 12 o'clock."He continued, "I waited until one in the morning, but nobody else sent me a text. Seriously, guys?!"Upon hearing his words, JIMIN commented, "No, I texted you before one o'clock. It was like 12:40."JIN shook his head side to side and replied, "No, you texted me after one."In response to this, JIMIN opened his eyes widely and commented, "What? You are being ridiculous."A little while later as they wrapped up the party, JIMIN said, "We can't end a party without doing this."Then, JIMIN playfully pulled a string of a birthday hat on JIN's face and let go of it.After getting hit by the string, JIN put his index fingers together.JIN has always used this sign when he playfully indicated he wanted to end his friendship with someone.When JIMIN saw his sign, he looked at JIN's fingers, then kissed them with a smile.Fans are loving how cutely JIMIN responded to this, and unable to stop smiling about it.(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)