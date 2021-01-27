[SBS Star] Fans Are Surprised to Discover How EXO BAEKHYUN's Face Can Look So Different in an Hour

Many fans are surprised to find out how BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO's face can look so different only in an hour.Recently, one fan of EXO shared two eye-catching photos of BAEKHYUN on a popular online community.The photos showed BAEKHYUN sitting down for an interview.Although he had the same hairstyle, make-up and outfit in the photos, his face looked different.He looked surprisingly puffy in the first photo while very sharp in the second one.The fan explained that the first photo was taken at the beginning of the interview, and the second one about an hour later.BAEKHYUN previously revealed that his face gets swollen easily after waking up from sleep.It seems like it had not been long since he had woken up for the interview.Upon seeing this post, fans wrote comments such as, "How could he change that much in an hour? It's so hard-to-believe!", "Oh wow! The difference is huge!", "Aww he looks like a puffy ball in the first photo! How cute!" and so on.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)