뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'The Penthouse' Scriptwriter Picks the Drama's Best Scene
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] 'The Penthouse' Scriptwriter Picks the Drama's Best Scene

[SBS Star] 'The Penthouse' Scriptwriter Picks the Drama's Best Scene

SBS 뉴스

Published 2021.01.27 15:33 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Penthouse Scriptwriter Picks the Dramas Best Scene
The scriptwriter of SBS' mega-hit drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life' named a scene from the drama that was particularly memorable for her.

Recently, 'The Penthouse' scriptwriter Kim Soon-ok sat down for an interview where she talked more about the drama.

During the interview, Kim Soon-ok picked the ending scene of the episode 15 as one of the best scenes from the drama.
The PenthouseThe scriptwriter said, "It was a scene that was truly like a present for our drama. It was the greatest to the point that I've replayed it several times."

She continued, "Kim So Yeon wanted to bring out the emotions as much as possible so she practiced piano for months. She performed the piano herself in the scene."

She added, "I sincerely applauded her passion. I was particularly excited for the ending of episode 15 when I was writing the whole script. Kim So Yeon did such a great job that as the scriptwriter, I feel like I was carried by her amazing performance."
The PenthouseMeanwhile, the second season of 'The Penthouse' is set to premiere on February 19.

(Credit= SBS The Penthouse: War in Life, 'SBS Drama' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.