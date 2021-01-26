[SBS Star] Fans Laugh Out Loud After Discovering a Twist in BTS V & SHINee MINHO's Photo

Fans are laughing at one interesting photo of V of K-pop boy group BTS and MINHO of another boy group SHINee.Recently, one fan looked back at some photos taken at music events in the past.Then, the fan discovered a funny photo of V and MINHO, and decided to share it online.In the post, the fan wrote, "When I saw this photo, I thought it was nice to see two good-looking guys getting along well together."He/she continued, "But as I scrolled down the photo, I was like, 'What?!' I burst into laughter."The photo showed MINHO giving V a hug on stage.What looked like a normal hugging photo of the two stars turned out it had a hilarious part in the middle.Instead of putting his hands on V's back, MINHO put his hands right on V's butt.Under this post, fans left comments such as, "Oh my, MINHO! Lol", "This is so funny!", "Haha MINHO is such a bad boy!" and so on.V and MINHO became close while filming KBS' drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' together in 2016.(Credit= Online Community, 'BondofLove_TK' Twitter)(SBS Star)