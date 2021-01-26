뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Laugh Out Loud After Discovering a Twist in BTS V & SHINee MINHO's Photo
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Fans Laugh Out Loud After Discovering a Twist in BTS V & SHINee MINHO's Photo

[SBS Star] Fans Laugh Out Loud After Discovering a Twist in BTS V & SHINee MINHO's Photo

Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.26 18:19 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Laugh Out Loud After Discovering a Twist in BTS V & SHINee MINHOs Photo
Fans are laughing at one interesting photo of V of K-pop boy group BTS and MINHO of another boy group SHINee.

Recently, one fan looked back at some photos taken at music events in the past. 

Then, the fan discovered a funny photo of V and MINHO, and decided to share it online. 
MINHO and VIn the post, the fan wrote, "When I saw this photo, I thought it was nice to see two good-looking guys getting along well together." 

He/she continued, "But as I scrolled down the photo, I was like, 'What?!' I burst into laughter." 

The photo showed MINHO giving V a hug on stage. 

What looked like a normal hugging photo of the two stars turned out it had a hilarious part in the middle.

Instead of putting his hands on V's back, MINHO put his hands right on V's butt. 

Under this post, fans left comments such as, "Oh my, MINHO! Lol", "This is so funny!", "Haha MINHO is such a bad boy!" and so on. 
MINHO and VV and MINHO became close while filming KBS' drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' together in 2016. 

(Credit= Online Community, 'BondofLove_TK' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.