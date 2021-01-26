[SBS Star] TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Takes a Cold Shower on an Important Day Even in Winter?

K-pop boy duo TVXQ!'s U-KNOW Yunho shared that he takes a cold shower on important days.On January 26 episode of SBS Power FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', U-KNOW Yunho made a guest appearance.During the talk, one listener shared an interesting fact about U-KNOW Yunho.The listener said, "U-KNOW Yunho, I heard that you always take a cold shower on important days. I would like to know whether you take a cold shower even when it snows."U-KNOW Yunho laughed upon hearing this question and answered, "It's something that I feel like I have to do for good luck."U-KNOW Yunho explained, "On the day of my album release or times like that, I take a cold shower. It helps me to focus on the important things better."Then, the host Choi Hwa-jeong commented, "That doesn't sound like an easy thing to do so often though."U-KNOW Yunho answered with a smile, "I get used to the cold water within like three seconds."He added, "It actually helps me to relieve all those pressure that I feel. Cold showers give me confidence."Meanwhile, U-KNOW Yunho returned to the music industry with a new solo mini album 'NOIR' on January 18.(Credit= SBS Power FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)