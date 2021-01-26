뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Shares Thoughts On His Skyrocketing Popularity
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Shares Thoughts On His Skyrocketing Popularity

[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Shares Thoughts On His Skyrocketing Popularity

SBS 뉴스

Published 2021.01.26 15:49 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Shares Thoughts On His Skyrocketing Popularity
Actor Kim Seon Ho shared his honest thoughts on his popularity and its impact in his day to day life.

Recently, fashion and lifestyle magazine DAZED Korea shared photos from their photo shoot with Kim Seon Ho.
Kim Seon HoDuring the interview following the photo shoot, Kim Seon Ho was asked about his recent days of receiving incessant love and support from the public after the end of his drama 'Start-up'.

To this, Kim Seon Ho said, "I'm overwhelmingly grateful. Sometimes I even wonder, 'Do I deserve this much attention?'. My daily life has changed."
Kim Seon HoHe continued to explain, "At first, I was unfamiliar with the change, but now I feel natural about it. Still, I try not to forget my gratitude so that I don't take it for granted."

The actor added, "It feels like I received a big gift out of the blue. I really want to cherish this moment in my heart, and remember it forever."
Kim Seon Ho(Credit= DAZED Korea) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.