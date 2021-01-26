[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Shares Thoughts On His Skyrocketing Popularity

Actor Kim Seon Ho shared his honest thoughts on his popularity and its impact in his day to day life.Recently, fashion and lifestyle magazine DAZED Korea shared photos from their photo shoot with Kim Seon Ho.During the interview following the photo shoot, Kim Seon Ho was asked about his recent days of receiving incessant love and support from the public after the end of his drama 'Start-up'.To this, Kim Seon Ho said, "I'm overwhelmingly grateful. Sometimes I even wonder, 'Do I deserve this much attention?'. My daily life has changed."He continued to explain, "At first, I was unfamiliar with the change, but now I feel natural about it. Still, I try not to forget my gratitude so that I don't take it for granted."The actor added, "It feels like I received a big gift out of the blue. I really want to cherish this moment in my heart, and remember it forever."(Credit= DAZED Korea)(SBS Star)