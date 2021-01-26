[SBS Star] Eugene Says She Got Into Numerous Crazy Fights with Ki Tae-young During First 6 Months of Marriage

Actress Eugene shared that she got into many crazy fights with her husband actor Ki Tae-young during their first six months of marriage.On January 25 episode of SBS' television show 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny', Eugene made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Kim Sook said, "When Eugene's character in 'The Penthouse: War in Life' Oh Yoon-hee got in a fight in the drama, she turned into such a scary person."She continued, "I heard that you actually turn into Oh Yoon-hee when having a fight with Ki Tae-young. Is that true?"Eugene laughed and responded, "You are right. After getting married, we fought and fought for like six months. You know, the first six months are like the adjusting period."She went on, "We dated for some time, but it was still hard to understand some things that were more evident after starting to live together."She resumed, "I did turn into Oh Yoon-hee a few times. I felt like I had seen an evil self in me then. Once my husband shouted at me, and I shouted at him back."But then, Eugene said her and her husband got over the period and they are happily married to each other.Eugene commented, "It's been about 10 years since we got married. There is a saying that when two people get married, they become one, right?"She added, "In order to become one, you must respect each other and let go of certain thoughts. You must not try to change one another in a way you want them to be."Eugene married Ki Tae-young in 2011, and they have two daughters Ro-hee and Ro-rin.(Credit= SBS Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny)(SBS Star)