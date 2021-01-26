뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Eugene Says She Got Into Numerous Crazy Fights with Ki Tae-young During First 6 Months of Marriage
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Eugene Says She Got Into Numerous Crazy Fights with Ki Tae-young During First 6 Months of Marriage

[SBS Star] Eugene Says She Got Into Numerous Crazy Fights with Ki Tae-young During First 6 Months of Marriage

Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.26 15:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Eugene Says She Got Into Numerous Crazy Fights with Ki Tae-young During First 6 Months of Marriage
Actress Eugene shared that she got into many crazy fights with her husband actor Ki Tae-young during their first six months of marriage. 

On January 25 episode of SBS' television show 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny', Eugene made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, the host Kim Sook said, "When Eugene's character in 'The Penthouse: War in Life' Oh Yoon-hee got in a fight in the drama, she turned into such a scary person." 

She continued, "I heard that you actually turn into Oh Yoon-hee when having a fight with Ki Tae-young. Is that true?" 
EugeneEugene laughed and responded, "You are right. After getting married, we fought and fought for like six months. You know, the first six months are like the adjusting period." 

She went on, "We dated for some time, but it was still hard to understand some things that were more evident after starting to live together." 

She resumed, "I did turn into Oh Yoon-hee a few times. I felt like I had seen an evil self in me then. Once my husband shouted at me, and I shouted at him back." 
EugeneBut then, Eugene said her and her husband got over the period and they are happily married to each other. 

Eugene commented, "It's been about 10 years since we got married. There is a saying that when two people get married, they become one, right?"

She added, "In order to become one, you must respect each other and let go of certain thoughts. You must not try to change one another in a way you want them to be." 
EugeneEugene married Ki Tae-young in 2011, and they have two daughters Ro-hee and Ro-rin. 

(Credit= SBS Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.