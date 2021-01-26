뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO D.O. Greets Fans Following His Military Discharge
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] EXO D.O. Greets Fans Following His Military Discharge

[SBS Star] EXO D.O. Greets Fans Following His Military Discharge

SBS 뉴스

Published 2021.01.26 14:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO D.O. Greets Fans Following His Military Discharge
D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO interacted with his fans for the first time since his recent military discharge.

On January 26, D.O. took to EXO's V Live channel and answered various questions that he received from fans.
D.O.The singer/actor first started off his live broadcast by saying, "Hello, my dear fans. I have safely returned from my military service. I really want to say thank you to everyone for waiting for me."

When asked about his future plans, D.O. shared, "I'm currently filming a movie called 'The Moon'. I cannot tell you the details yet, but it's really interesting. I hope everyone looks forward to the upcoming film."
D.O.In terms of his future music career, he said, "I really want to share new music with you, so I'm working hard on it. The songs are ready, and I'm currently working on the lyrics."

When asked about his plans to release a solo album, D.O. revealed, "It will be out when it's all complete. I will do my best to speed up and release it soon."
D.O.Following his military discharge, D.O. treated his fans to a new live clip for his solo song 'That's Okay', which was released on the day of his enlistment back in 2019.

You can watch the live video below:


(Credit= 'EXO' V Live, 'EXO' YouTube, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.