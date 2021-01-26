[SBS Star] Moon Byul Shares How She Responded When She Met Her Bully After Debut

K-pop girl group MAMAMOO's member Moon Byul talked about her past when she used to get bullied in school.Recently, Moon Byul shared her school life on one NAVER NOW's audio show.Moon Byul said, "When I was a senior in high school, I used to go around and audition for different companies to pursue my dream in this industry."She continued, "Some of my friends got jealous of me for finding what I wanted to do with my life before they did, and they started to give me a very hard time."She went on, "We were so close before, but it just happened all at once. They used to verbally harass me a lot as well."Then, Moon Byul said she unexpectedly bumped into one of them after making debut as a member of MAMAMOO.Moon Byul said, "I recognized him/her, but didn't say hi. It looked like he/she wasn't living an easy life."She resumed, "I told my fellow members about him/her, then they all gave him/her the evil look. That felt kind of nice."She added, "Some of them actually shamelessly have sent me a friend request on social media in the past. That really stressed me out, but it's nothing to me now. I'm over it."(Credit= NAVER NOW, RBW Entertainment)(SBS Star)