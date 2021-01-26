[SBS Star] Moon Byul Shares How She Responded When She Met Her Bully After Debut

Recently, Moon Byul shared her school life on one NAVER NOW's audio show.
Moon Byul said, "When I was a senior in high school, I used to go around and audition for different companies to pursue my dream in this industry."
She continued, "Some of my friends got jealous of me for finding what I wanted to do with my life before they did, and they started to give me a very hard time."
She went on, "We were so close before, but it just happened all at once. They used to verbally harass me a lot as well."
Then, Moon Byul said she unexpectedly bumped into one of them after making debut as a member of MAMAMOO.
Moon Byul said, "I recognized him/her, but didn't say hi. It looked like he/she wasn't living an easy life."
She resumed, "I told my fellow members about him/her, then they all gave him/her the evil look. That felt kind of nice."
She added, "Some of them actually shamelessly have sent me a friend request on social media in the past. That really stressed me out, but it's nothing to me now. I'm over it."
(Credit= NAVER NOW, RBW Entertainment)
(SBS Star)