[SBS Star] Suzy Treats All Concert Staff to Luxury Items After Concert

K-pop star/actress Suzy gave luxury items to all concert staff as a thank-you gift.On January 23, Suzy held an online concert titled 'Suzy: A Tempo' in celebration of her 10th debut anniversary.On this day, Suzy prepared special gifts for the staff who worked hard with her for 'Suzy: A Tempo'.The special gifts were luxury items from one luxury brand that Suzy models for.Upon receiving gifts from Suzy following the concert, the concert staff shared their happiness on their Instagram.They all wrote, "You are the best. You are such a sweet person. Thank you so much, Suzy!"Not only fans could not stop going "Awww" for Suzy's thoughtfulness, but they were also very surprised about another thing.It turned out the staff members were given different gifts; it seemed like Suzy chose the items for them according to the kind of style they like.(Credit= Online Community, 'skuukzky' Instagram)(SBS Star)