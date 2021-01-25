[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Stop Smiling at the Reason Why Park Eun-seok Adopted His Dog Molly

Actor Park Eun-seok shared a cute reason why he adopted his dog Molly.On January 22 episode of MBC's television show 'I Live Alone', Park Eun-seok made a guest appearance.On this day, Park Eun-seok's life in the countryside in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi-do with his dog Molly was revealed.Molly was seen following Park Eun-seok around everywhere he went, and sleeping next to him.While talking about Molly, Park Eun-seok said, "Molly is a Golden Retriever, and she's three months old."Then, Park Eun-seok explained why he decided to adopt Molly.Park Eun-seok said, "There is nothing around where I live, and you can hear the sound of water deer at night. It gets pretty scary, as I'm here all by myself."He continued, "I thought I needed some sort of protection at this place. That's why I decided to raise Molly."Upon hearing his words, the cast members of 'I Live Alone' commented, "We're not sure if Molly can protect you from water deer though."Park Eun-seok laughed and said, "Yeah, well, it may be the case that Molly may end up playing together with them."(Credit= MBC I Live Alone, '_____silverstone_____' Instagram)(SBS Star)