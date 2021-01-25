뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Stop Smiling at the Reason Why Park Eun-seok Adopted His Dog Molly
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Stop Smiling at the Reason Why Park Eun-seok Adopted His Dog Molly

[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Stop Smiling at the Reason Why Park Eun-seok Adopted His Dog Molly

Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.25 17:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Stop Smiling at the Reason Why Park Eun-seok Adopted His Dog Molly
Actor Park Eun-seok shared a cute reason why he adopted his dog Molly. 

On January 22 episode of MBC's television show 'I Live Alone', Park Eun-seok made a guest appearance. 
Park Eun-seokOn this day, Park Eun-seok's life in the countryside in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi-do with his dog Molly was revealed. 

Molly was seen following Park Eun-seok around everywhere he went, and sleeping next to him. 

While talking about Molly, Park Eun-seok said, "Molly is a Golden Retriever, and she's three months old." 
Park Eun-seokThen, Park Eun-seok explained why he decided to adopt Molly. 

Park Eun-seok said, "There is nothing around where I live, and you can hear the sound of water deer at night. It gets pretty scary, as I'm here all by myself." 

He continued, "I thought I needed some sort of protection at this place. That's why I decided to raise Molly." 
Park Eun-seokUpon hearing his words, the cast members of 'I Live Alone' commented, "We're not sure if Molly can protect you from water deer though." 

Park Eun-seok laughed and said, "Yeah, well, it may be the case that Molly may end up playing together with them." 

(Credit= MBC I Live Alone, '_____silverstone_____' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.