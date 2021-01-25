뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Actress Song Yoo-jung Passes Away at the Age of 26
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Actress Song Yoo-jung Passes Away at the Age of 26

[SBS Star] Actress Song Yoo-jung Passes Away at the Age of 26

Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.25 15:51 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Actress Song Yoo-jung Passes Away at the Age of 26
Actress Song Yoo-jung has passed away at the age of 26. 

On January 25, Song Yoo-jung's management agency Sublime Artist Agency shared news regarding the actress. 

The agency stated that Song Yoo-jung left the world on January 23. 

They commented, "Song Yoo-jung spread happiness around her with her beautiful smile." 

They added, "She had so much passion for acting, and was a wonderful actress. Please send her your warm goodbye." 
Song Yoo-jungAfter making debut in the entertainment industry as a commercial model for a cosmetics brand, Song Yoo-jung debuted as an actress in MBC's drama 'Golden Rainbow' in 2013. 

Following that, Song Yoo-jung featured in dramas such as 'Make Your Wish' (2014), 'Schoool 2017' (2017), 'Dear My Name' (2019) and more. 
Song Yoo-jungMany are truly shocked about her sudden death, and have been expressing condolences with heartfelt messages online. 

(Credit= 'u_jjooung' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.