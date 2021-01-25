[SBS Star] Actress Song Yoo-jung Passes Away at the Age of 26

Actress Song Yoo-jung has passed away at the age of 26.On January 25, Song Yoo-jung's management agency Sublime Artist Agency shared news regarding the actress.The agency stated that Song Yoo-jung left the world on January 23.They commented, "Song Yoo-jung spread happiness around her with her beautiful smile."They added, "She had so much passion for acting, and was a wonderful actress. Please send her your warm goodbye."After making debut in the entertainment industry as a commercial model for a cosmetics brand, Song Yoo-jung debuted as an actress in MBC's drama 'Golden Rainbow' in 2013.Following that, Song Yoo-jung featured in dramas such as 'Make Your Wish' (2014), 'Schoool 2017' (2017), 'Dear My Name' (2019) and more.Many are truly shocked about her sudden death, and have been expressing condolences with heartfelt messages online.(Credit= 'u_jjooung' Instagram)(SBS Star)