뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Ki Bum Shares Why He Left Super Junior
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Ki Bum Shares Why He Left Super Junior

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Ki Bum Shares Why He Left Super Junior

Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.25 14:28 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Ki Bum Shares Why He Left Super Junior
Actor Kim Ki Bum shared why he decided to leave K-pop boy group Super Junior. 

On January 20, Kim Ki Bum uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel. 

The video showed Kim Ki Bum sitting down for a talk over beer with HeeChul of Super Junior. 
Kim Ki BumDuring their conversation, HeeChul asked Kim Ki Bum what sort of memories he has as a member of Super Junior. 

Kim Ki Bum answered, "I remember the time when our agency forming a new boy group with me, you and some hyungs who trained with us in it." 

He continued, "So many trainees joined the group, and we became too busy that we couldn't even sleep. It was hard to focus on one thing properly." 
Kim Ki BumHeeChul responded, "Ah yes, we were actually Super Junior 05 who were supposed to depart the group at the end of 2005. But as it did so well, we stayed after 2005." 

He resumed, "I know you well, you know. I know how much you struggled at that time. You were always very nervous during recordings because you were worried about your pronunciation." 

Kim Ki Bum commented, "It was killing me. I was so embarrassed of myself. I even asked producers if they could stop giving me parts to sing." 
Kim Ki BumThen HeeChul asked real reasons why he chose to leave Super Junior. 

Kim Ki Bum said, "One day, I raised my hand up and said I wanted to leave the group. I wanted to concentrate on building my acting career." 

He added, "I have some good memories with Super Junior members, but it would be a lie to say that there aren't any bad memories as well." 
 

Kim Ki Bum made debut as a member of Super Junior in 2005. 

But he stopped promoting as Super Junior from 2009, and officially departed the group in 2015.

(Credit= '양반 김기범 Yangban Kim Ki Bum' YouTube, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.