[SBS Star] 2NE1 Members Throw a Birthday Party for Minzy

The four members of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 were seen getting together for a birthday party.On January 22, DARA took to her Instagram to share some recently-taken photos.The photos were of DARA with her fellow 2NE1 members―CL, Minzy and Park Bom.In the photos, the members of 2NE1 were making playful poses in front of camera.There was also a photo of them standing around a candle-lit cake.Under this post, DARA wrote, "We met up to celebrate our maknae's birthday. We spent some time at CL's studio. This wasn't planned at all."She resumed, "It always feels good to be with these girls. When I'm with them, I have so much fun that I can never stop laughing. I'm proud of you for the improvements that you are making with your lives. Love you!"She continued, "We decided to use 12 candles as it's Minzy's 12th birthday as a member of 2NE1. Happy birthday, Minzy!"Not long after DARA uploaded this post, Minzy uploaded one of the group photos from that day on her Instagram.Along with the photo, Minzy wrote, "Thank you for celebrating my birthday together. It's been so long, 2NE1. #2021 #2NE1"2NE1 made debut in 2009 and eventually disbanded in 2016 at the end of the contract with their management agency YG Entertainment.(Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram)(SBS Star)