뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] U-KNOW Yunho Explains His Serious Look During Red Velvet Performance at His Military Base
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] U-KNOW Yunho Explains His Serious Look During Red Velvet Performance at His Military Base

[SBS Star] U-KNOW Yunho Explains His Serious Look During Red Velvet Performance at His Military Base

Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.22 18:06 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] U-KNOW Yunho Explains His Serious Look During Red Velvet Performance at His Military Base
K-pop boy duo TVXQ!'s leader U-KNOW Yunho talked about the serious look that he had when watching girl group Red Velvet's performance in the military. 

On January 21, SBS' YouTube channel MMTG shared an interview of U-KNOW Yunho. 

During the interview, the interviewer Jae-jae shared one interesting past photo of him. 
U-KNOW YunhoThe photo showed U-KNOW Yunho watching Red Velvet's performance at his military base. 

For some reason, however, he did not look happy; it looked more like he was concerned and somewhat annoyed. 

Jae-jae asked U-KNOW Yunho, "Why were you making that face when you were watching Red Velvet's performance?" 

She laughingly continued, "It almost looks like you are their choreographer or something." 
U-KNOW YunhoAs soon as U-KNOW Yunho heard this, he burst into laughter and commented, "I know I looked very serious here, but I was actually just looking at them with respect." 

The K-pop star resumed, "At that time, I was thinking, 'I really want to perform on stage soon as well.'" 

He went on, "The members of Red Velvet came all the way to my military base for me. Thousands of thoughts were running through my mind. Mostly though, I felt thankful for them for their performance." 
U-KNOW Yunho(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.