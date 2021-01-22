[SBS Star] U-KNOW Yunho Explains His Serious Look During Red Velvet Performance at His Military Base

K-pop boy duo TVXQ!'s leader U-KNOW Yunho talked about the serious look that he had when watching girl group Red Velvet's performance in the military.On January 21, SBS' YouTube channel MMTG shared an interview of U-KNOW Yunho.During the interview, the interviewer Jae-jae shared one interesting past photo of him.The photo showed U-KNOW Yunho watching Red Velvet's performance at his military base.For some reason, however, he did not look happy; it looked more like he was concerned and somewhat annoyed.Jae-jae asked U-KNOW Yunho, "Why were you making that face when you were watching Red Velvet's performance?"She laughingly continued, "It almost looks like you are their choreographer or something."As soon as U-KNOW Yunho heard this, he burst into laughter and commented, "I know I looked very serious here, but I was actually just looking at them with respect."The K-pop star resumed, "At that time, I was thinking, 'I really want to perform on stage soon as well.'"He went on, "The members of Red Velvet came all the way to my military base for me. Thousands of thoughts were running through my mind. Mostly though, I felt thankful for them for their performance."(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube)(SBS Star)