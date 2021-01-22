뉴스
[SBS Star] aespa KARINA's School Friend Shares Cute Notes that She Received from KARINA
Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.22 16:45 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] aespa KARINAs School Friend Shares Cute Notes that She Received from KARINA
KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa's school friend shared cute notes that she received from K-pop star in the past. 

On January 22, one new post quickly became one of the most-clicked posts on a popular online community. 
KARINAThe post was written by someone who claims to be a close friend of KARINA's school friend. 

She wrote, "My friend went to the same school as KARINA. At that time, she used to exchange notes with KARINA a lot." 

She continued, "KARINA always wrote her notes with the sweetest words and drew her lots of hearts. She said KARINA was an amazing friend." 

She resumed, "She told me that KARINA was just as pure and kind as all her other friends around her age. She apparently used to write notes to her when she couldn't come to study with her after school and so on."
KARINAThe uploader included a cropped photo that KARINA's friend took with KARINA years ago as well as some notes that KARINA wrote to her friend. 

In the notes, KARINA wrote things like, "Invite me to your house. I want to meet your family!", "You really do have a beautiful name.", "Although I'm not good at studying, take me as your friend for life!" and many more. 
KARINAAfter spending years training at SM Entertainment, KARINA made debut as the leader of aespa last November. 

(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
