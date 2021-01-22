뉴스
[SBS Star] Only Solar·Moon Byul Renew Contract with Agency So Far; What Will Happen to MAMAMOO?
Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.22
Only Solar and Moon Byul out of 4-member K-pop girl group MAMAMOO renewed their contract with their agency so far.

On January 22, MAMAMOO's management agency shared news about the group. 
MAMAMOOThe agency said, "We are currently in talks to renew our contract with all members of MAMAMOO." 

They continued, "Despite still having days left until the contract expiration, we wanted to give the members plenty of time to think about it.' 

They resumed, "So, we began talking about our contract with them way ahead of time. We decided to reveal the progress of our discussions as there are many rumors going around at the moment." 
MAMAMOOThen, the agency shared that they have recently renewed their contract with Solar and Moon Byul. 

RBW Entertainment added, "We are still discussing the matter with Hwa Sa and Whee In at the moment. It's looking as if we'll have a positive outcome."

They went on, "All members of MAMAMOO have so much love and pride for the group. We expect things to work out well between us." 
MAMAMOOMAMAMOO made debut in June 2014 with a digital single 'Don't Be Happy', and gained fame with their amazing performance skills. 

All eyes are on how the contract renewal will go with the members of MAMAMOO and RBW Entertainment. 

(Credit= RBW Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
