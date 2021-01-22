뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIN Reveals He Had to Stop Cooking Because of His Food Allergies
Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.22 13:59
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN shared that he had to stop doing what he loved because of his allergies. 

On the recent episode of BTS' show 'BTS+', JIN shared a heartbreaking fact. 

While the members of BTS were cooking together, some of them created a dish with potatoes. 

As JIN did not know the exact ingredients for this dish, he excitedly went up to them and asked if he could try some. 

But then they told him that there were potatoes in the dish, and JIN returned to his place looking sad and disappointed. 
 
After going back to his place, JIN commented, "I have potato and garlic allergies. It's really annoying." 

He continued, "I loved cooking before. It was my hobby, you know. But I stopped cooking after discovering that I was allergic to potatoes and garlic." 

Then, the members of BTS asked if he is unable to eat kimchi now that he is allergic to garlic. 

JIN answered, "Well, my garlic allergy isn't too bad, so..." 
 
Fans' hearts broke upon finding out about this, as they know how much JIN loved to cook. 

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.