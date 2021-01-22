뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TWICE MOMO Decides to Adopt a Rescue Dog
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] TWICE MOMO Decides to Adopt a Rescue Dog

[SBS Star] TWICE MOMO Decides to Adopt a Rescue Dog

Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.22 11:27 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TWICE MOMO Decides to Adopt a Rescue Dog
K-pop girl group TWICE's member MOMO adopted a rescue dog. 

On January 21, MOMO took to the group's Instagram to share some news to fans.  

In her post, MOMO included photos of herself taken with her two dogs. 

She also posted photos of her dogs resting around the house looking happy. 
MOMO's dog MOMO's dogUnder the photos, MOMO wrote, "Boo has a sibling now. The name is Dobyy. I think...?! Yeah, I think I'll name him/her Dobyy for now." 

She continued, "Dobyy is a rescue dog, so I was a little worried at first. But he/she gets along with Boo so well." 

She went on, "I'll take good care of the two. I'll make sure to share how they are doing every now and then!" 
MOMO's dog MOMO's dogIn the comment section, fans wrote comments such as, "She's truly beautiful inside and out.", "Awww! How kind of her.", "This is so sweet." and so on. 

(Credit= 'twicetagram' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.