[SBS Star] TWICE MOMO Decides to Adopt a Rescue Dog

K-pop girl group TWICE's member MOMO adopted a rescue dog.On January 21, MOMO took to the group's Instagram to share some news to fans.In her post, MOMO included photos of herself taken with her two dogs.She also posted photos of her dogs resting around the house looking happy.Under the photos, MOMO wrote, "Boo has a sibling now. The name is Dobyy. I think...?! Yeah, I think I'll name him/her Dobyy for now."She continued, "Dobyy is a rescue dog, so I was a little worried at first. But he/she gets along with Boo so well."She went on, "I'll take good care of the two. I'll make sure to share how they are doing every now and then!"In the comment section, fans wrote comments such as, "She's truly beautiful inside and out.", "Awww! How kind of her.", "This is so sweet." and so on.(Credit= 'twicetagram' Instagram)(SBS Star)