뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Taevin's IQ Is 140, So It Was Hard to Act an Unintelligent Character in 'The Penthouse'?

[SBS Star] Lee Taevin's IQ Is 140, So It Was Hard to Act an Unintelligent Character in 'The Penthouse'?

Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.21 18:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Taevins IQ Is 140, So It Was Hard to Act an Unintelligent Character in The Penthouse?
Actor Lee Taevin shared why it was not easy to act his character in 'The Penthouse: War in Life'. 

On January 20, Lee Taevin's interview was unveiled online. 
Lee TaevinDuring the interview, Lee Taevin was asked about playing the role of 'Lee Min-hyuk' in 'The Penthouse: War in Life'. 

The interviewer said to Lee Taevin, "I heard that when you were in high school, your IQ was 140." 

Lee Taevin shyly smiled and responded, "How did you...? You know me so well. Yes, I did."
Lee TaevinThen, the interviewer asked, "Wasn't it difficult and awkward for you to act 'Lee Min-hyuk' then? He's not very smart like you are in real life." 

Lee Taevin jokingly answered, "Well, yes, it was a little hard for me to act such an unintelligent character."
Lee TaevinSBS' mega-hit drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life' ended with a viewing rate of 28.8% on January 5. 

(Credit= SBS The Penthouse: War in Life, 'SBS Catch' YouTube)

(SBS Star)      
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.