[SBS Star] Lee Taevin's IQ Is 140, So It Was Hard to Act an Unintelligent Character in 'The Penthouse'?

Actor Lee Taevin shared why it was not easy to act his character in 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.On January 20, Lee Taevin's interview was unveiled online.During the interview, Lee Taevin was asked about playing the role of 'Lee Min-hyuk' in 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.The interviewer said to Lee Taevin, "I heard that when you were in high school, your IQ was 140."Lee Taevin shyly smiled and responded, "How did you...? You know me so well. Yes, I did."Then, the interviewer asked, "Wasn't it difficult and awkward for you to act 'Lee Min-hyuk' then? He's not very smart like you are in real life."Lee Taevin jokingly answered, "Well, yes, it was a little hard for me to act such an unintelligent character."SBS' mega-hit drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life' ended with a viewing rate of 28.8% on January 5.(Credit= SBS The Penthouse: War in Life, 'SBS Catch' YouTube)(SBS Star)