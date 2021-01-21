뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS Is Still Using the Same Rice Cooker from 7 Years Ago Despite Their Success
Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.21
K-pop boy group BTS was spotted still using the same rice cooker from seven years ago even though they make a fortune. 

On January 19, a new episode of BTS' show 'Run BTS!' was unveiled online. 

In this episode, the members of BTS tried out making different dishes using ham. 
BTSWhile watching this episode, fans could not help but notice their rice cooker. 

It was because they had seen exactly the same rice cooker in one of BTS' other shows seven years ago. 

At that time, BTS had just made debut and living in a small and old apartment with their manager. 
BTSIt was surprising for fans to see that the boys were still using the same rice cooker from the time when they did not have much money.

Although they had a plenty of opportunities to change the rice cooker to a better one, they kept the old one by their side even when they moved to a new apartment.  
BTSAfter seeing this, fans left comments such as, "They are so humble.", "Perhaps, it's all about their memories with the rice cooker.", "Love that frugal mindset!" and so on.  

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
