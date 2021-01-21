[SBS Star] IOK Company Is Launching Their First Boy Group Where B.I Is an Executive Director

B.I, formerly of K-pop boy group iKON, is likely to lead a new boy group that will be launched by IOK Company.On January 21, IOK Company announced that they have recently established a music division within their company.The company shared that they plan on managing global music business and new musicians with professionalism in the division.They said that they are currently in the process of forming their very first K-pop boy group.Last October, IOK Company appointed B.I as their new executive director.IOK Company is a management agency that is home to many celebrities including Zo In Sung, Ji Suk Jin, Moon Hee-joon, Jang Yoon-jung, Kim Sook, Boom and more.Since they mainly manage actors, actresses and entertainers, this made a lot of people wonder what key roles B.I will be playing at the company.After the news broke, the appointment of B.I as an executive director all made sense.Not only does B.I have experience of being a trainee and K-pop star himself, but he also has produced many songs and choreography in the past.All eyes are on this new boy group by IOK Company very possibly going to be led by B.I.(Credit= IOK Company, 'shxxbi131' Instagram)(SBS Star)