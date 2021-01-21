뉴스
[SBS Star] Choreographer Bae Yoon-jung Shares Who She Thinks Are the Best 4 Female K-pop Dancers
Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.21
Renowned choreographer Bae Yoon-jung shared who she thinks are the top four best female K-pop dancers right now. 

On January 19 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in the House', Bae Yoon-jung joined the talk. 
Bae Yoon-jungDuring the talk, Bae Yoon-jung was asked who she thought were currently the best K-pop dancers. 

Bae Yoon-jung commented, "I get this question a lot actually, but I have to say that it's really hard to choose them." 

She continued, "Many K-pop stars nowadays are so great at dancing. They are all such incredible dancers." 
Bae Yoon-jungThen the hosts of 'Problem Child in the House' commented, "Surely, some are just more talented than others. Can't you tell us who they are?" 

Bae Yoon-jung responded, "I would say that they are Lee Chae Yeon of IZ*ONE, CHUNG HA, LISA of BLACKPINK and SEULGI of Red Velvet." 

She went on, "But I have to emphasize that it's hard to find a bad dancer in the K-pop industry at the moment." 
K-pop stars K-pop stars(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House, 'hotchicksbyj' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
