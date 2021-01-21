[SBS Star] Choreographer Bae Yoon-jung Shares Who She Thinks Are the Best 4 Female K-pop Dancers

Renowned choreographer Bae Yoon-jung shared who she thinks are the top four best female K-pop dancers right now.On January 19 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in the House', Bae Yoon-jung joined the talk.During the talk, Bae Yoon-jung was asked who she thought were currently the best K-pop dancers.Bae Yoon-jung commented, "I get this question a lot actually, but I have to say that it's really hard to choose them."She continued, "Many K-pop stars nowadays are so great at dancing. They are all such incredible dancers."Then the hosts of 'Problem Child in the House' commented, "Surely, some are just more talented than others. Can't you tell us who they are?"Bae Yoon-jung responded, "I would say that they are Lee Chae Yeon of IZ*ONE, CHUNG HA, LISA of BLACKPINK and SEULGI of Red Velvet."She went on, "But I have to emphasize that it's hard to find a bad dancer in the K-pop industry at the moment."(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House, 'hotchicksbyj' Instagram)(SBS Star)