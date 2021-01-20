[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Shares One Creepy Experience He Had While Serving His Alternative Military Duty

Actor Lee Jong Suk said he had a creepy experience while he was serving his alternative military duty as a public service worker.On January 20, fashion magazine Esquire shared cover photos and interview of Lee Jong Suk for the magazine's February issue.During the interview, Lee Jong Suk mentioned working at a public service center for his mandatory alternative military service.Lee Jong Suk said, "I had a very weird and creepy experience at our center at the beginning of my service."He continued, "This one person recognized who I was, and ever since then, he/she used to watch me work from nine to six. He/she would arrive at our center before the opening time, and stayed until the closing time every day."He resumed, "The person used to stare at me from a seat right in front of me. It seemed as if he/she was checking if I was doing my job well. He/she watched my every movement."Then, the interviewer asked, "Are you sure that person wasn't there to check out your handsome face?"Lee Jong Suk laughed and answered, "No, that person was definitely observing me. It felt like he/she was making sure I wasn't wasting time doing nothing there."He added, "I think he/she thought I wouldn't do my job properly because I was a 'star'. But I honestly did my best at all times!"Lee Jong Suk began his alternative military service at a public service center in March 2019, and completed it in December 2020.(Credit= Esquire)(SBS Star)