[SBS Star] BTS RM Shares His English Test Score that He Took for Fun

K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM unveiled his TOEIC score that he took for fun.On January 19, RM went live on NAVER V LIVE for the first time in a while.During the live broadcast, RM revealed that he took TOEIC (Test of English for International Communication) last summer.RM said, "Last summer, I started studying for TOEIC for fun and took the test soon after. I got 915/990 on the test."He continued, "My listening score was almost perfect, but I failed hard during the reading part. I don't think reading is my strongest area."Then, RM shared what he thought of his English ability.RM said, "A lot of people think that English comes out of me easily, but that's not the case at all."He went on, "When I have to read lyrics in English, my head goes completely blank. Then, I just use an online translator to translate them. That's probably why I'm not so good at reading."He resumed, "Some smart people say that TOEIC is easy, so I was a little upset about my score. But I decided to be happy about the fact that mine with a nine."(Credit= 'BTS' WeVerse, 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)