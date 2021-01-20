[SBS Star] Lee Minho Shares 'Pachinko' Was His First Audition in 11 Years

Actor Lee Minho revealed that his recent audition for Apple TV+ originals 'Pachinko' was his first audition in 11 years.On January 20, fashion magazine GQ Korea dropped photos from their recent photo shoot with Lee Minho for the upcoming February issue.During the interview after the photo shoot, Lee Minho talked about his first Hollywood project; Apple TV+'s original series 'Pachinko'.When asked if the audition was something that guarantees him the role, Lee Minho said, "Not at all. It's been more than a decade since I auditioned (for a role), but the situation has changed from then."He continued, "I thought it would be so embarrassing if I failed the audition, so I was determined to get the role. I worked really hard to prepare for the audition."He added, "I felt extremely pressured about having to do well. I was nervous and excited at the same time, and I was beyond happy when I got the role."'Pachinko' is a drama based on Korean-American author Kim Min Jin's best-selling novel of the same name.It centers around a Korean immigrant family, telling their 4-generation-worth of saga that takes place all across Korea, Japan, and the United States.Lee Minho will play the role of 'Hansu', a rich and powerful merchant with ties to organized crime.(Credit= GQ Korea)(SBS Star)