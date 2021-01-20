뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Minho Shares 'Pachinko' Was His First Audition in 11 Years
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Minho Shares 'Pachinko' Was His First Audition in 11 Years

[SBS Star] Lee Minho Shares 'Pachinko' Was His First Audition in 11 Years

SBS 뉴스

Published 2021.01.20 14:54 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Minho Shares Pachinko Was His First Audition in 11 Years
Actor Lee Minho revealed that his recent audition for Apple TV+ originals 'Pachinko' was his first audition in 11 years.

On January 20, fashion magazine GQ Korea dropped photos from their recent photo shoot with Lee Minho for the upcoming February issue.
Lee MinhoDuring the interview after the photo shoot, Lee Minho talked about his first Hollywood project; Apple TV+'s original series 'Pachinko'.

When asked if the audition was something that guarantees him the role, Lee Minho said, "Not at all. It's been more than a decade since I auditioned (for a role), but the situation has changed from then."

He continued, "I thought it would be so embarrassing if I failed the audition, so I was determined to get the role. I worked really hard to prepare for the audition."

He added, "I felt extremely pressured about having to do well. I was nervous and excited at the same time, and I was beyond happy when I got the role."
Lee Minho Lee Minho'Pachinko' is a drama based on Korean-American author Kim Min Jin's best-selling novel of the same name.

It centers around a Korean immigrant family, telling their 4-generation-worth of saga that takes place all across Korea, Japan, and the United States.

Lee Minho will play the role of 'Hansu', a rich and powerful merchant with ties to organized crime.
Lee Minho(Credit= GQ Korea)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.