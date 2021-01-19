[SBS Star] Fans Look Back at the Time When JUNGKOOK Showed His Professionalism During a Concert in Chile

Fans are praising K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK to the skies for his professionalism.Recently, many ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) have been going back to watch some past videos of BTS.While doing so, one of the moments of JUNGKOOK during '2017 BTS Wings Tour' concert in Santiago, Chile caught their eyes.At that time, JUNGKOOK was spotted lacking some energy during 'FIRE' performance, but overall looking fine.But later on when a documentary showing behind-the-scenes of the concert was revealed, the circumstances were different from how they were seen by fans.It turned out JUNGKOOK was not feeling well at all, and used a respirator backstage to hold himself up until the end of the concert.In the documentary, the other members said they were extremely worried about JUNGKOOK's condition on that day.SUGA said, "I actually cried a little in the bathroom. I was so worried about him."RM commented, "I took a glance at him during 'FIRE', and noticed how much he was struggling inside."JIMIN added, "So, I asked him why he pretended to be okay when he clearly wasn't. He said, 'It's our last day in Chile, hyung. We're not here often, and I wanted fans to remember us in the best way.'"This part of the documentary made fans cry when it was released, but it is making them tear up once again.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'eotvosdearcadia' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)