[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk to Make a Grand Return with a New Action Film
[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk to Make a Grand Return with a New Action Film

[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk to Make a Grand Return with a New Action Film

Actor Lee Jong Suk is currently in talks to make his long-awaited comeback with a new action film.

On January 19, it was reported that Lee Jong Suk would be starring in a new action movie titled 'Decibel' (working title).

Shortly after the report was made, a source from Lee Jong Suk's management agency A-MAN Project told media, "It is true that Lee Jong Suk has received an offer to join 'Decibel'. The actor is positively reviewing the script."
Lee Jong SukAccording to reports, 'Decibel' centers around a bomb that responds to sound is discovered at the center of Seoul.

The terror attact occurs following an incident that happened a year ago in a submarine, and a submarine commander, reporter, and a member of the Defense Security Support Command join forces to prevent the explosion of the bomb.
Lee Jong Suk Lee Jong SukAt the moment, top actors including Kim Rae Won, Jung Sang Hoon, and Park Byung Eun are also considering joining the film.

Meanwhile, the production of 'Decibel' will begin this spring.

(Credit= A-MAN Project)

(SBS Star) 
