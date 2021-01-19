뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Eun-seok Shares Why He Went to the Military in Korea Even Though He Is American
Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.19
Actor Park Eun-seok revealed why he went to the military in Korean even though he is a U.S. citizen. 

On January 15 episode of KBS' television show 'Entertainment News Live', Park Eun-seok's interview was shown. 
Park Eun-seokDuring the interview, Park Eun-seok talked about learning Korean hard in order to act in Korea. 

Park Eun-seok said, "I moved to the States when I was 7, and returned to Korea at the age of 22. I came here to start my career in acting." 

He continued, "Before I arrived in Korea, I thought my Korean was pretty okay. But then after I came here, a lot of people made fun of my accent and told me that they couldn't understand what I was saying." 

He went on, "I kept on failing in this industry because of my Korean as well. I felt like my awkward Korean wasn't going to get me anywhere I wanted to be, and started hating that fact." 
Park Eun-seokThe actor resumed, "So, I chose to join the military. I thought if I spend 24/7 with Koreans who grew up in Korea, my Korean would become more natural."

He added, "Thankfully, I was able to improve my Korean while in the military as I had hoped. I also learned many other things about Korea, such as thoughts and values of Koreans." 
Park Eun-seokUntil recently, Park Eun-seok featured in SBS' mega-hit drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life' as 'Gu Ho-dong/Logan Lee'. 

(Credit= KBS Entertainment News Live, '_____silverstone_____' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
