[SBS Star] Park Eun-seok Shares Why He Went to the Military in Korea Even Though He Is American

Actor Park Eun-seok revealed why he went to the military in Korean even though he is a U.S. citizen.On January 15 episode of KBS' television show 'Entertainment News Live', Park Eun-seok's interview was shown.During the interview, Park Eun-seok talked about learning Korean hard in order to act in Korea.Park Eun-seok said, "I moved to the States when I was 7, and returned to Korea at the age of 22. I came here to start my career in acting."He continued, "Before I arrived in Korea, I thought my Korean was pretty okay. But then after I came here, a lot of people made fun of my accent and told me that they couldn't understand what I was saying."He went on, "I kept on failing in this industry because of my Korean as well. I felt like my awkward Korean wasn't going to get me anywhere I wanted to be, and started hating that fact."The actor resumed, "So, I chose to join the military. I thought if I spend 24/7 with Koreans who grew up in Korea, my Korean would become more natural."He added, "Thankfully, I was able to improve my Korean while in the military as I had hoped. I also learned many other things about Korea, such as thoughts and values of Koreans."Until recently, Park Eun-seok featured in SBS' mega-hit drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life' as 'Gu Ho-dong/Logan Lee'.