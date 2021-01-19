뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Reminds Everyone of Her Singer Days with 'Yes No Maybe' Dance Video
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Reminds Everyone of Her Singer Days with 'Yes No Maybe' Dance Video

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Reminds Everyone of Her Singer Days with 'Yes No Maybe' Dance Video

SBS 뉴스

Published 2021.01.19 15:16 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Reminds Everyone of Her Singer Days with Yes No Maybe Dance Video
Singer/actress Suzy gave a surprise gift to her fans; a new dance video of her solo song 'Yes No Maybe'.

On January 23, the 2021 version of a dance video for Suzy's 2017 release 'Yes No Maybe' was released online.
Suzy'Yes No Maybe' is the title track of Suzy's solo debut album 'Yes? No?' released back in January 2017.

In the video, Suzy showed off her amazing dance skills and her mesmerizing beauty. 
SuzyMeanwhile, Suzy is scheduled to hold her first online fan concert 'Suzy: A Tempo' on January 23.

According to her agency, Suzy will be looking back on her face-paced run of 10 years of her career, and share her promise to remain constant in the future.
SuzyYou can watch Suzy's 2021 version of 'Yes No Maybe' in the video below:
 

 
(Credit= '1theK Originals' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.