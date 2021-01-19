[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Reminds Everyone of Her Singer Days with 'Yes No Maybe' Dance Video





Singer/actress Suzy gave a surprise gift to her fans; a new dance video of her solo song 'Yes No Maybe'.On January 23, the 2021 version of a dance video for Suzy's 2017 release 'Yes No Maybe' was released online.'Yes No Maybe' is the title track of Suzy's solo debut album 'Yes? No?' released back in January 2017.In the video, Suzy showed off her amazing dance skills and her mesmerizing beauty.Meanwhile, Suzy is scheduled to hold her first online fan concert 'Suzy: A Tempo' on January 23.According to her agency, Suzy will be looking back on her face-paced run of 10 years of her career, and share her promise to remain constant in the future.You can watch Suzy's 2021 version of 'Yes No Maybe' in the video below:(Credit= '1theK Originals' YouTube)(SBS Star)