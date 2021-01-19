뉴스
[SBS Star] The Members of Epik High Share Why Former iKON B.I Is Their Perfect Featuring Artist
[SBS Star] The Members of Epik High Share Why Former iKON B.I Is Their Perfect Featuring Artist

[SBS Star] The Members of Epik High Share Why Former iKON B.I Is Their Perfect Featuring Artist

Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.19 13:37
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Members of Epik High Share Why Former iKON B.I Is Their Perfect Featuring Artist
Hip-hop group Epik High shared why K-pop boy group iKON's former leader B.I was the perfect featuring artist for their new song. 

On January 18, Epik High held an online press conference for the group's new album 'Epik High Is Here 上'. 
Epik HighDuring the press conference, Epik High was asked about B.I featuring in one of the songs 'Acceptance Speech' (literal translation) in the album. 

Tablo said, "When working with other artists, we have to think of it from all different aspects. It honestly isn't easy at all." 

He continued, "It would be a lie to say if we said we felt no pressure when working with B.I. But B.I did such an amazing job with the song. He made it flawless." 
Epik HighThen, DJ Tukutz commented, "As we were making the song, we thought it would be great if B.I worked on the melodies as well as to add his singing voice to it." 

He resumed, "After finishing the song, we became certain that we needed B.I. in it, and he gave it an excellent touch." 
Epik HighB.I left iKON and YG Entertainment in June 2019 after he was accused of purchasing and using illicit drugs back in 2016.

Then earlier this month, it was revealed that B.I was appointed as a management agency IOK Company's executive director. 

(Credit= YG Entertainment, Hours) 

(SBS Star)    
