[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Recalls the Time When She Took Out a Baseball Bat to Protect Her Lover

Actress Koo Hye Sun reminisced about the time when she took out her baseball bat to protect her first love.On January 18 episode of KakaoTV's original show 'Face ID', Koo Hye Sun shared a funny story about the time she even took out a baseball bat for her first crush.Koo Hye Sun first revealed that her dating life directly affects her work life.She said, "If I don't feel motivated about work, that means I'm not in love with anybody. I guess there hasn't been a single time when I was not in love."The actress also shared that when she likes someone, she feels the strong urge to protect them.Koo Hye Sun said, "My first love was supposed to come over to my house one day. Then I heard loud noises outside."She continued, "I immediately took out my baseball bat. I was going to hit them to death if they were hurting him."Koo Hye Sun explained that she had many self-defense weapons in her house, including the baseball bat, as she was living alone.(Credit= KakaoTV Face ID)(SBS Star)