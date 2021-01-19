뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] WayV Members Call Sasaeng Fans Out for Following Them to an Undisclosed Filming Site
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] WayV Members Call Sasaeng Fans Out for Following Them to an Undisclosed Filming Site

[SBS Star] WayV Members Call Sasaeng Fans Out for Following Them to an Undisclosed Filming Site

Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.19 11:23 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] WayV Members Call Sasaeng Fans Out for Following Them to an Undisclosed Filming Site
The members of K-pop boy group WayV were seen getting angry at sasaeng (overly-obesessive) fans for following them around to an extreme degree.  

On January 18, three members of WayV―LUCAS, XIAOJUN and KUN expressed discomfort regarding some fans' behavior on their online official fan community. 
WayV sasaeng fansLUCAS said, "Hi, everyone. I'm filming something today, but some people who aren't meant to be are here with me. I'm so furious." 

He continued, "I mean, look at the weather, it's a snowing really hard. I honestly can't believe they came all the way here in this weather as well. I'm sorry for complaining like this." 
WayV sasaeng fansXIAOJUN also said, "This is so rude! Please be more respectful." 

KUN said, "Do you really have to take photos of us even when we are in the bathroom? I've had enough of it!" 
WayV sasaeng fansIn addition to these comments, the members shared photos of sasaeng fans at their filming site. 

They were taking photos of WayV with their big cameras in the snow, not too far from the members. 
WayV sasaeng fansUpon seeing these posts on the online official fan community, thousands of WayV's fans became mad at all sasaeng fans out there.

They pleaded sasaeng fans to stop bothering the members of WayV too. 

(Credit= SM Entertainment, Lysn) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.