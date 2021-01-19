[SBS Star] WayV Members Call Sasaeng Fans Out for Following Them to an Undisclosed Filming Site

The members of K-pop boy group WayV were seen getting angry at sasaeng (overly-obesessive) fans for following them around to an extreme degree.On January 18, three members of WayV―LUCAS, XIAOJUN and KUN expressed discomfort regarding some fans' behavior on their online official fan community.LUCAS said, "Hi, everyone. I'm filming something today, but some people who aren't meant to be are here with me. I'm so furious."He continued, "I mean, look at the weather, it's a snowing really hard. I honestly can't believe they came all the way here in this weather as well. I'm sorry for complaining like this."XIAOJUN also said, "This is so rude! Please be more respectful."KUN said, "Do you really have to take photos of us even when we are in the bathroom? I've had enough of it!"In addition to these comments, the members shared photos of sasaeng fans at their filming site.They were taking photos of WayV with their big cameras in the snow, not too far from the members.Upon seeing these posts on the online official fan community, thousands of WayV's fans became mad at all sasaeng fans out there.They pleaded sasaeng fans to stop bothering the members of WayV too.(Credit= SM Entertainment, Lysn)(SBS Star)