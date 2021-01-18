[SBS Star] Son Heung-min Cut Ties with Kim Jong-kook After Doing His "Sparta" Workout Together?

Singer Kim Jong-kook playfully revealed that professional soccer player Son Heung-min stopped answering his calls after working out together one day.On January 15 episode of MBC's television show 'Sinsun', Kim Jong-kook shared his love for working out at the gym.While talking, singer Sung Si-kyung said, "Kim Jong-kook just ate half of a cake during the break."Kim Jong-kook laughed and responded, "I have to eat at all times. I just can't let myself feel hungry."Then, entertainer Seo Jang Hoon asked, "Your words are getting me curious. How much do you seriously work out?"Kim Jong-kook answered, "Well, I eat to work out. So, I eat, eat and eat. I probably spend more time working out than you imagine."HAHA commented, "I heard that you worked out with Son Heung-min once, and he pretty much crawled out of the gym. That's how hard Kim Jong-kook works out."Kim Jong-kook said, "Yeah, it was my back day. I worked really hard on pumping my back muscles and I helped Son Heung-min with it."He smiled and jokingly added, "He never picked up my calls after that day though."(Credit= MBC Sinsun)(SBS Star)