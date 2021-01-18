뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "It Is Her Favorite Song" Eugene's Daughter Copies JIMIN's Pose in 'Boy with Luv'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] "It Is Her Favorite Song" Eugene's Daughter Copies JIMIN's Pose in 'Boy with Luv'

[SBS Star] "It Is Her Favorite Song" Eugene's Daughter Copies JIMIN's Pose in 'Boy with Luv'

Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.18 17:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "It Is Her Favorite Song" Eugenes Daughter Copies JIMINs Pose in Boy with Luv
Actress Eugene's second daughter was seen copying JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS' pose in 'Boy with Luv'. 

On January 18, Eugene updated her Instagram with adorable photos of her second daughter 'Ro-rin'. 

In the caption, she wrote, "It's been eight months since I took these photos. She showed off her dance moves to her favorite song 'Boy with Luv'." 

She continued, "She tried to pose like JIMIN here. Check out her dance, everyone!" 
Eugene's daughterIn the photos, Ro-rin had turned her head back with her hand on her chin. 

While doing so, she made the most adorable facial expressions. 

Eugene also added a screenshot of JIMIN doing his signature pose in 'Boy with Luv' that Ro-rin was trying to copy. 

Ro-rin's pose indeed looked very similar to JIMIN's pose. 
Eugene's daughterAfter seeing this post, many left comments such as, "How cute!", "I think I just had a heart attack!", "Welcome to the fandom, Ro-rin! From your fellow ARMY." and so on. 

(Credit= 'eugene810303' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.