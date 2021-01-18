[SBS Star] "It Is Her Favorite Song" Eugene's Daughter Copies JIMIN's Pose in 'Boy with Luv'

Actress Eugene's second daughter was seen copying JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS' pose in 'Boy with Luv'.On January 18, Eugene updated her Instagram with adorable photos of her second daughter 'Ro-rin'.In the caption, she wrote, "It's been eight months since I took these photos. She showed off her dance moves to her favorite song 'Boy with Luv'."She continued, "She tried to pose like JIMIN here. Check out her dance, everyone!"In the photos, Ro-rin had turned her head back with her hand on her chin.While doing so, she made the most adorable facial expressions.Eugene also added a screenshot of JIMIN doing his signature pose in 'Boy with Luv' that Ro-rin was trying to copy.Ro-rin's pose indeed looked very similar to JIMIN's pose.After seeing this post, many left comments such as, "How cute!", "I think I just had a heart attack!", "Welcome to the fandom, Ro-rin! From your fellow ARMY." and so on.(Credit= 'eugene810303' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)