[SBS Star] Kim Sook Reveals a Heartwarming Thing Yu Jae Seok Did for Her Before He Became Famous

Comedienne Kim Sook shared that entertainer Yu Jae Seok touched her heart with his benevolent act in the past.On January 16, MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo' unveiled a footage online.The footage showed Yu Jae Seok sitting down for a talk with Kim Sook.During their conversation, Yu Jae Seok reminisced the past when he used to work with Kim Sook in a comedy show years ago.Yu Jae Seok said, "At that time, I was not publicly known at all. I didn't have a lot of money, but I had a car."He continued, "I was doing a program alongside other comedians and comediennes within the show. And actually, I was the only one who had a car out of them."Kim Sook commented, "His car was pretty much like a school bus. We used to finish late at night, and he used to ride us home all the time."She resumed, "Jae Seok lived in Gangnam-gu, and I lived in Dangsan-dong. Even though it took him double the amount of time for him to get home, he always rode me home."Yu Jae seok responded with a shy smile, "I didn't have money to treat them to a nice meal, so that was the least thing I could do for them."He went on, "At that time, I had to tell them that I had already eaten even when I hadn't, in order to avoid going to a restaurant together. I only had money for gas."