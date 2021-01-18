뉴스
[SBS Star] MINHO Talks About His Older Brother Who Was Smarter & More Popular than He Was in School




Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.18 11:06
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] MINHO Talks About His Older Brother Who Was Smarter & More Popular than He Was in School
K-pop boy group SHINee's member MINHO revealed some interesting facts about his older brother. 

On January 17 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', MINHO made a guest appearance. 
MINHODuring the talk, MINHO mentioned his older brother who is two years older than he is. 

MINHO said, "My brother was smarter, better at sports and more popular than I was back when we were still students. Not only that, he was very good-looking." 

He continued, "He goes to Seoul National University now, and majors in Physical Education. He has always been the top student in his grade, but I've never gone even close to that in my life."

He went on, "My mom used to tell me to do as half as well as him. I was jealous of him, and all those things about him annoyed me as well. I honestly couldn't help myself from feeling that way." 
MINHOThe K-pop star resumed, "I remember when we used to go to the same middle school. On Pepero Day or Valentine's Day, I used to get two or three boxes of chocolate from girls, and I was quite satisfied with that." 

He laughingly added, "But my brother would come home with bags of chocolate boxes in his hands. I envied that so much." 
 

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star)     
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.