[SBS Star] Choi Ye Bin Shares How Hard It Was to Act 'Ha Eun-byul' in 'The Penthouse'

Actress Choi Ye Bin revealed that it was extremely difficult for her to act her character in 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.On January 14 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Lee Joon's Young Street', Choi Ye Bin and actress Jin Ji Hee made a guest appearance.As Choi Ye Bin and Jin Ji Hee acted in SBS' mega-hit drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life' until recently, they were asked how it was playing their roles.Choi Ye Bin said, "Ha Eun-byul wasn't an easy character to act. After I played her, I always felt totally exhausted. I felt really distressed, actually."She continued, "There were a lot of scenes where she was very cruel to 'Bae Ro-na', and she went so extreme with it. Every time, I thought to myself, 'How could a human being do that to another human being?'"She went on, "So, I felt super tensed all the time. My trapezius felt really tensed, so I constantly had to massage it to relax the muscles."Jin Ji Hee commented, "Yeah, her character is very intense. It must've been so difficult for her. Even my character 'Yu Jen-ni' was hard, you know. Whenever I shouted at the top of my lungs, I felt pain in my neck."Then, the host Lee Joon asked whether her relationship with actress Kim Hyun-soo (Bae Ro-na) was okay in reality.Choi Ye Bin laughed and said, "Ah yes, of course. We are totally fine in real life. I adore her. She's really cute."Currently, the team of 'The Penthouse: War in Life' is shooting the next season after wrapping up the first one on January 5.(Credit= SBS The Penthouse: War in Life, SBS POWER FM Lee Joon's Young Street)(SBS Star)