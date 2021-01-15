[SBS Star] Choi Ye Bin Shares How Hard It Was to Act 'Ha Eun-byul' in 'The Penthouse'

Actress Choi Ye Bin revealed that it was extremely difficult for her to act her character in 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.
On January 14 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Lee Joon's Young Street', Choi Ye Bin and actress Jin Ji Hee made a guest appearance.
As Choi Ye Bin and Jin Ji Hee acted in SBS' mega-hit drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life' until recently, they were asked how it was playing their roles.
Choi Ye Bin said, "Ha Eun-byul wasn't an easy character to act. After I played her, I always felt totally exhausted. I felt really distressed, actually."
She continued, "There were a lot of scenes where she was very cruel to 'Bae Ro-na', and she went so extreme with it. Every time, I thought to myself, 'How could a human being do that to another human being?'"
She went on, "So, I felt super tensed all the time. My trapezius felt really tensed, so I constantly had to massage it to relax the muscles."
Jin Ji Hee commented, "Yeah, her character is very intense. It must've been so difficult for her. Even my character 'Yu Jen-ni' was hard, you know. Whenever I shouted at the top of my lungs, I felt pain in my neck."
Then, the host Lee Joon asked whether her relationship with actress Kim Hyun-soo (Bae Ro-na) was okay in reality.
Choi Ye Bin laughed and said, "Ah yes, of course. We are totally fine in real life. I adore her. She's really cute."
Currently, the team of 'The Penthouse: War in Life' is shooting the next season after wrapping up the first one on January 5.
(Credit= SBS The Penthouse: War in Life, SBS POWER FM Lee Joon's Young Street)
