[SBS Star] Dalshabet Serri Shares that Her Former Agency Asked Her to Get Breast Augmentation
Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.15 17:14
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Dalshabet Serri Shares that Her Former Agency Asked Her to Get Breast Augmentation
K-pop girl group Dalshabet Serri shared that her former agency wanted her to get breast augmentation before making debut. 

Recently, one past interview of Serri resurfaced online. 

During the interview, Serri answered questions about cosmetic surgery. 

The question was, "Have you had any cosmetic surgery just because your agency asked you to get done?" 
SerriSerri sighed hard and answered, "Before I debuted, my agency at that time asked me to get breast augmentation." 

The K-pop star resumed, "I didn't really want to get it done, because I didn't feel the need. I felt like I already looked attractive enough." 

She went on, "They told me that by getting breast augmentation, I'll be able to get more attention in the entertainment industry. They said it will help my life in the industry in many ways."

She added, "I continued to refuse their suggestion and even told them, 'Mine's not that small.'" 
SerriThen, Serri revealed that she has undergone cosmetic surgery in 2018 as she wanted to get done. 

She said, "I actually got a nose job. I never liked how my nose looked. I have been made fun of because of my nose a lot of times in the past as well."  

She continued, "I know that I don't have to tell everybody about this. However, I have no intention to keep it to myself, since my nose before and now look too different." 
SerriSerri made debut under Happy Face Entertainment in 2011, then left the agency in 2018. 

(Credit= '세리데이' YouTube, 'shabet_serri' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
