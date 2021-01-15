뉴스
[SBS Star] "She Calls Me to Check..." One Announcer Shares Why He Thinks IU Is Professional
Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.15 13:48 View Count
Announcer Son Beom-su praised K-pop artist IU to the skies for her professionalism. 

On January 13, Son Beom-su featured in MBC's television show 'Radio Star'. 

During the show, Son Beom-su talked about his friendship with IU. 
Son Beom-suSon Beom-su said, "I once filmed a television show with IU. After that, IU often gave me a call to ask me something." 

When asked what those calls were for, "IU asked me how to pronounce some words properly." 

He continued, "Even junior announcers don't ask me those questions, but IU just wanted to make sure she was making proper pronunciations when singing and acting. She's so professional."  
Son Beom-suHe went on, "One day though, she called me right before I had to begin shooting a show. So, I asked her if she could Google the word instead."  

He laughingly resumed, "Ever since, she didn't call me often. I feel kind of bad, but there are enough information online nowadays, so..." 

Then, Son Beom-su wrapped up the story by saying, "She does text me to say hello and ask me how I'm doing every now and then. She sends me holiday gifts as well." 
Son Beom-su(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'dlwlrma' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
