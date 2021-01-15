[SBS Star] TVXQ! MAX Changmin Shows Off His Amazing Cooking Skills

K-pop boy duo TVXQ!'s member MAX Changmin boasted his incredible cooking skills.On January 14, MAX Changmin updated his Instagram with photos of food that he made.In these photos, MAX Changmin was seen wearing an apron, holding up a plate with beef tartare on it.Recently, MAX Changmin has been attending cooking classes to learn how to cook.It seemed like MAX Changmin is enjoying cooking a lot, as he has been uploading lots of homemade food photos on Instagram.He made many kinds of foods ranging from paella to jjigae (Korean style stew).Not only did all his foods were professionally-made and presented, but also looked absolutely mouth-watering.Regarding his great cooking skills, fans shared comments such as, "His wife is so lucky!", "Can I please have some?", "Ohhh they look delicious!" and so on.(Credit= 'changmin88' Instagram)(SBS Star)