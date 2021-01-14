뉴스
[SBS Star] The Lookalike BTOB Lee Minhyuk & TXT SOOBIN's Selfies Together Gain Attention
Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.14 16:45 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Lookalike BTOB Lee Minhyuk & TXT SOOBINs Selfies Together Gain Attention
One of the most lookalikes in the K-pop industry MINHYUK of boy group BTOB and SOOBIN of boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)'s selfies together are in the center of attention. 

Recently, Lee Minhyuk performed at KBS' music show 'Music Bank' where SOOBIN is a host.
Lee Minhyuk and SOOBINAfter the show, Lee Minhyuk and SOOBIN shared their selfies together online that many fans had desperately been waiting for. 

Even before debut, SOOBIN's amazingly similar look to Lee Minhyuk was very much talked about. 

A great number of K-pop fans waited to see them side by side, and the day had finally arrived. 
Lee Minhyuk and SOOBINIn the selfies, they put their heads together and made cute poses. 

These selfies really seemed to prove their amazing resemblance. 

They looked so similar to each other that it seemed like they could even almost pass as twins. 

Not only did they have similar facial features, but also gave off the same kind of vibe. 
Lee Minhyuk and SOOBINAfter seeing these photos, fans left comments such as, "Wow, are they doppelgängers?", "How are they this similar? I mean, they almost look the same!", "They need to get their DNA tested!" and so on. 

(Credit= 'txt_members' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.